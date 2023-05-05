Lakeview Developments brings Ridge Field Corner, a stunning new luxury development in Tuftonboro, offering beautiful mountain views and access to nearby amenities such as the town beach, marina and downtown Wolfeboro. (Courtesy image)
TUFTONBORO — Lakeview Developments brings Ridge Field Corner, a stunning new luxury development in Tuftonboro, offering beautiful mountain views and access to nearby amenities such as the town beach, marina and downtown Wolfeboro. The development features 23 lots and almost 50 acres of common land. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to customize their homes with modern features and efficiencies in a picturesque location. Phase 1 is now sold out, reservations are now being accepted for Phase 2.
Charles Seyegh, Lakeview Developments managing partner says, “Ridge Field Corner is a unique development like no other in the heart of the Lakes Region. Just minutes from Lake Winnipesaukee, downtown Wolfeboro, lakeshore dining and marinas, Ridge Field Corner has quickly become the premier luxury development. Numerous homesites showcase majestic mountain views. Being able to go for walks inside a protected development is a rare thing in the area. Privacy, neighborhood feel, and accessibility are rare amenities not usually available in one place.”
About the Lakeview Developments
Lakeview Developments is a high-end real estate development company with housing subdivisions and neighborhood development projects centered in the State of New Hampshire. Lakeview Developments’ primary focus is quality built, high-end, single family homes in and around the Lakes Region and White Mountains of New Hampshire. Lakeview has a full staff of home builders, site improvement developers, and a seasoned and experienced management team.
About the Dow Group
The Dow Group started in Wolfeboro and has agents in the Lakes Region, White Mountains, Seacoast and Southern New Hampshire, area experts who are ambassadors for their communities. The Dow Group has ranked #1 in The State of New Hampshire in sales volume and/or units since 2015. The team has surpassed $1,000,000,000 in volume of sold real estate, 223 homes sold over $1 million and over 1,800 total units, representing both buyers and sellers (statistics based on NH MLS for Adam Dow).
Their unique approach to marketing includes a state-wide focus on all things New Hampshire. Their area experts bring their own love of their communities to their luxury clients.
To learn more about The Dow Group, call Adam Dow at 866-525-3946 or visit TheDowGroup.com.
