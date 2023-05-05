Ridge Field Corner

Lakeview Developments brings Ridge Field Corner, a stunning new luxury development in Tuftonboro, offering beautiful mountain views and access to nearby amenities such as the town beach, marina and downtown Wolfeboro. (Courtesy image)

TUFTONBORO — Lakeview Developments brings Ridge Field Corner, a stunning new luxury development in Tuftonboro, offering beautiful mountain views and access to nearby amenities such as the town beach, marina and downtown Wolfeboro. The development features 23 lots and almost 50 acres of common land. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to customize their homes with modern features and efficiencies in a picturesque location. Phase 1 is now sold out, reservations are now being accepted for Phase 2.

Charles Seyegh, Lakeview Developments managing partner says, “Ridge Field Corner is a unique development like no other in the heart of the Lakes Region. Just minutes from Lake Winnipesaukee, downtown Wolfeboro, lakeshore dining and marinas, Ridge Field Corner has quickly become the premier luxury development. Numerous homesites showcase majestic mountain views. Being able to go for walks inside a protected development is a rare thing in the area. Privacy, neighborhood feel, and accessibility are rare amenities not usually available in one place.”

