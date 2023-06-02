GILFORD — Susan Bradley and Stacey Atherton are have partnered with Realtors Kristin White and Derek St. Cyr, to form Susan Bradley and Associates.
Kristin has been a licensed real estate agent since 2008 and has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the Whittemore School of Business and Economics, University of New Hampshire. She has a strong background in real estate sales, financial services and marketing communications. Kristin lives in Meredith with husband Derek and their three children.
Derek has been a licensed real estate agent since 2020. Prior to real estate, he spent 20 years in staffing and operations in a management role within his family's business. He also spent several years in the yachting industry having obtained his U.S. Coast Guard captains license and enjoys sailing in the Carribean and the Bahamas. Derek and Kristin spend summers boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. Derek is a dedicated buyer's agent and joins wife Kristin as an agent with Susan Bradley and Associates at the Gilford office of Coldwell Banker Realty.
White and St. Cyr are both natives to the Lakes Region and have a strong track record of success, having personally closed over $130 million in real estate sales since 2020.
Susan Bradley and Associates is a premier, award-winning team of Realtors serving the Lakes Region and beyond. As a prominent local real estate professional, Bradley has reached the extraordinary milestone of $1 billion in personal sales, and holds many of the industry’s valued accreditations including certified residential specialist, graduate Realtor Institute, and accredited buyer representative.
For more information about buying or selling a home contact Susan Bradley and Associates at 603-493-2873 or visit SusanBradley.com.
