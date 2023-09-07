Krista Karnan

Krista Karnan of The Dow Group at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty is named the White Mountain Board of REALTORS "Realtor of the Year." (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Krista Karnan of The Dow Group at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty has been named the White Mountain Board of Realtors “Realtor of the Year.”

Krista is heavily involved in her community; she is currently the vice president for the White Mountain Board of Realtors, has served on the Community Service Committee, and is currently the chair of the Communications Committee. She also serves on the Professional Development Committee of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors. This year, she was selected for the Diana Downing Leadership Academy, which less than 10 Realtors in the state are selected for. She also serves on the board of directors for the Conway Area Humane Society and Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition.

