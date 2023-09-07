WOLFEBORO — Krista Karnan of The Dow Group at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty has been named the White Mountain Board of Realtors “Realtor of the Year.”
Krista is heavily involved in her community; she is currently the vice president for the White Mountain Board of Realtors, has served on the Community Service Committee, and is currently the chair of the Communications Committee. She also serves on the Professional Development Committee of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors. This year, she was selected for the Diana Downing Leadership Academy, which less than 10 Realtors in the state are selected for. She also serves on the board of directors for the Conway Area Humane Society and Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition.
The Realtor of the Year is selected annually for each local board of the National Association of Realtors, and the local board ROTY's are then entered for consideration for the STATE ROTY this fall. At the local board level a committee of five Realtors reviews applications received. The applicants are then assigned points in categories such as Realtor spirit, local board activity, civic activity, state association activity, NAR activity and business accomplishments. Executive Director Tim Arnold said of Krista, “She has stepped up to the plate, over and over again, to help as needed, and it has made a difference.”
Karnan says, “This award means the world to me for a lot of reasons — mostly because it's not just based on sales, and it is not a popularity contest. It's based primarily on community involvement and service to others. I serve on several local boards and have spent countless hours volunteering, and to be recognized for that feels really good. I have a special love for where I live so I feel compelled to help this community continue to thrive. I'm seeing a lot of Realtors in the area retire, so it's going to take a lot of work from my generation to uphold the professionalism, integrity and the high level of service I have seen from my predecessors. I'm full of excitement and fully prepared to take on that challenge, and look forward to continuing our Realtor tradition of serving this community that I love so deeply.”
Adam Dow says, “I am very proud to be in business with agents who go above and beyond for their families, their communities and their colleagues. It is nice to see one of our own get the recognition she deserves publicly. Krista Karnan, our area expert for the Mount Washington Valley, was named Realtor of the Year for the White Mountain Board of Realtors. She is a staple in the professional efforts of the board, as well as the charity work the board is known for doing. Congratulations to Krista.”
To learn more about The Dow Group, call Adam Dow at 866-525-3946 or visit TheDowGroup.com.
