Laconia- Frank Roche, President of Roche Realty Group Inc with offices in Meredith and Laconia, announced that Kevin Shaw from the Laconia office surpassed $20 Million in closed sale’s volume for the 6-month period ending on June 30.
“Kevin had an amazing first half involving 46 transaction sides with a total closed sales volume at $20,007,600," Roche said. “For the first half of 2019, Kevin is ranked eighth in the entire state of New Hampshire out of 4,581 real estate sales associates practicing real estate, according to The New England Real Estate Network, Inc.”
Shaw has been practicing real estate with Roche Realty Group Inc for 19 years and was born and raised in the Lakes Region. In addition to sales, Shaw oversees yearly and weekly rentals for a number of homeowners. Roche said Shaw is heading toward a record-breaking year and it should be a very exciting year.
Since 1998 Roche Realty Group has sold $2.125 billion worth of New Hampshire properties involving 7,750 transactions sides and has ranked in the top 10 real estate firms in the state of New Hampshire, out of 1,093 firms statewide reporting sales during that 22-year period, according to NEREN.
