LACONIA — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, recently announced that Kevin Shaw of the Laconia office produced a closed sales volume of $34.8 million involving 65.5 transaction sides for the year 2022. His average selling price was $531,884. Kevin is the top producer for the firm in 2022. Roche comments, “Kevin Shaw had another stellar year in sales. His sales volume of $34,838,449 placed him 9th in sales in the Lakes Region Board of Realtors out of 637 members producing sales. In the past three years combined (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2022) Kevin produced $99,277,699 in sales volume. This is a major accomplishment, considering he achieved this volume individually, and not as part of a team (as reported by a number of other top producers).”

Shaw has been practicing real estate with Roche Realty Group for 22 years and has sold all types of real estate, including waterfront, water access, residential, condominiums, second homes, land, and commercial sales.

