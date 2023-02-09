LACONIA — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, recently announced that Kevin Shaw of the Laconia office produced a closed sales volume of $34.8 million involving 65.5 transaction sides for the year 2022. His average selling price was $531,884. Kevin is the top producer for the firm in 2022. Roche comments, “Kevin Shaw had another stellar year in sales. His sales volume of $34,838,449 placed him 9th in sales in the Lakes Region Board of Realtors out of 637 members producing sales. In the past three years combined (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2022) Kevin produced $99,277,699 in sales volume. This is a major accomplishment, considering he achieved this volume individually, and not as part of a team (as reported by a number of other top producers).”
Shaw has been practicing real estate with Roche Realty Group for 22 years and has sold all types of real estate, including waterfront, water access, residential, condominiums, second homes, land, and commercial sales.
Kevin was born and raised in the Lakes Region and has a lot of knowledge of the area and local communities. He has been active in sports programs throughout the years as a player, coach, and referee. In May of 2022, Kevin took his love for the community and his passion for helping others to found 603 United, a 501C3 non-profit organization that is an adult extension of Unified Sports.
Kevin is currently the president and chairman of the board of this organization (www.603united.org). Kevin donates 10% of his gross earnings to local sports programs, unified club programs, and the Gilford Middle High School drama department. Shaw also has experience in property management, overseeing a number of yearly and weekly rentals.
Kevin Shaw can be reached on his cell phone at 603-387-4778 or at the Laconia office at 603-528-0088. Locally and independently owned and operated (with global marketing reach), Roche Realty Group has been involved in over 10,000 real estate transactions throughout New Hampshire. Visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the comprehensive marketing program and the Lakes Region real estate market.
*2022 Sales statistics reported by NNEREN.com for the date range Jan. 1, 2022 — Dec. 31, 2022.
