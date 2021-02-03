LACONIA — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, recently announced that Kevin Shaw of the Laconia office produced a closed sales volume in excess of $35.5 million involving 76 transaction sides for the year 2020. Kevin is the top producer for the firm for 2020.
"Kevin had another amazing year in sales and was just $1 million shy of his record-breaking year in 2019 at $36.6 million in sales volume. Kevin's sales accomplishments of $35,534,950 placed him as the number 7 top producer in the Lakes Region Board of Realtors that ranked 664 members that produced sales. Additionally, Kevin ranked as number 24 in the entire state of New Hampshire Association of Realtors out of 5,803 statewide realtors that produced sales, according to the New England Real Estate Network, Inc." Frank Roche indicated "this is a tremendous accomplishment that he achieved individually, not as part of a team, as reported by a number of other top producers."
Shaw has been practicing real estate with Roche Realty Group for 20 years; just in the last five years alone, Kevin has sold $130,461,951 in properties involving 341 transaction sides. Kevin was born and raised in the Lakes Region. He has been active in sports programs throughout the years as a coach and referee. Shaw also oversees yearly and weekly rentals. Kevin Shaw can be reached at the Laconia office at 603-528-0088 or on his cellphone at 603-387-4778.
