LACONIA — Realtor® Kevin Shaw was the top agent for 2018 at Roche Realty Group, Inc., with $22.75 million in sales volume, an increase from his sales of $19.7 million last year.
Shaw represents many clients for property management, as well as annual, weekly and seasonal rentals. He found that 2018 was an exciting year, not only in sales and rentals, but he also was chosen for the front cover of the national magazine “Top Agent Magazine” as the featured real estate agent.
Shaw said the key to his success is teamwork and having a good base of people around him, including other Realtors®, staff, finance people, and closing companies.
“We don’t necessarily sell homes; homes sell themselves," he said. "The key is to listen to your clients and find out what their wants and needs are. The reward of being a Realtor is seeing their client happy in a home that fits their family and lifestyle perfectly.”
In the business since 2000, Shaw has consistently been one of Roche Realty Group’s Top 3 agents for the past 10 years, and its top agent in gross volume for the past four years, also ranking in the top one percent of Realtors in all of New Hampshire.
Shaw was born and raised in the Lakes Region and has a comprehensive knowledge of the topography of the region and Lake Winnipesaukee. He has coached soccer and baseball in Gilford at the middle school and high school levels. He is an avid skier, mountain biker, and swimmer, and loves sports and boating.
Shaw works out of the Laconia office of Roche Realty Group. Contact him at the office, 603-528-0088, his cell phone, 603-387-4778, or by e-mail, kshaw@rocherealty.com.
To learn about New Hampshire's Lakes Region, search available real estate, explore towns and more, visit www.rocherealty.com.
