MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Kathy Davis has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be part of the Meredith office’s team at 97 Daniel Webster Hwy.
Kathy is a 4th generation Lakes Region native with two grown daughters and five grandchildren she adores. Kathy built a professional career while raising her daughters, working as a self-employed medical transcriptionist and later as a licensed mortgage originator. After her daughters graduated from college, Kathy received her real estate license and has enjoyed her passion since early 2014.
Kathy’s extensive 14-year mortgage experience is a true asset for her clients. She takes pride in working hard for herself, her family and her clients.
Kathy currently lives in Alton Bay with her husband Roger and their two shichon pups, Hatfield (aka Hattie Pattie) and McCoy (aka Mr. McCoy). You may find her walking her dogs, hiking the local trails, or playing pickleball when she is not working hard for her clients. She also enjoys giving back to her community.
Kathy is a past trustee of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, a ballot clerk for the town of Alton, and a member of the Alton Garden Club.
Past clients of Kathy’s have rated her with five stars, stating that she is sharp, responsive, attentive to detail, and, most importantly, very kind. She is also very patient and genuinely enjoys seeing new listings, making the home-buying process fun. Her clients often comment that Kathy is a pleasure to work with as their agent.
Frank Roche commented, “Kathy brings 9 years of real estate sales experience and 14 years of valuable mortgage experience to our firm. Plus, her years in medical transcribing provided her with in-depth technology, computer and communication skills. She has a vast knowledge of the Lakes Region as a 4th generation native, and with her combined real estate and financing background, she certainly brings tremendous experience to all of her clients. All of us at Roche Realty Group are thrilled that Kathy has joined our firm.”
Kathy can be reached at 603-387-4562 (cell) or 603-279-7046 ext. 121 (Meredith office) or by email at kdavis@rocherealty.com.
