LACONIA — Kathryn Johnson has joined RE/MAX Bayside/Weeks Commercial Division as the newest member of this growing dynamic sales team. Kat said, “Growing up in New Hampshire, I always knew this was where I wanted to live and work and raise a family. After attending college at the University of New Hampshire, where I received a degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Education, my husband and I settled in Gilford. We, along with our two children, enjoy many of the activities the lakes and mountains offer us year-round. After working as a teacher for many years, I stayed home while our children were young. Now that our children are a little older, I have decided to pursue my passion for helping others realize their real estate dreams. As a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region, my familiarity and love for this area will give both buyers and sellers the confidence that I can assist them with their specific real estate goals.”
Kat has chosen to affiliate herself with one of the most experienced and knowledgeable teams of commercial agents in the Lakes Region. Kat noted, “As a REALTOR with RE/MAX Bayside’s Weeks Commercial Division, I am provided the training and support by an unsurpassed team of professionals.”
Kat can be reached at 603-387-8888, at katpjohnson4@gmail.com or simply stop by RE/MAX Bayside at 604 Main Street in Laconia. She is just a phone call away and looks forward to assisting you with all your real estate needs.
