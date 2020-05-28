There were 96 single family homes sold in April of 2020 in the Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sales price was $416,765 and the median price point was $299,900. That is a pretty strong showing considering in April 2019 we had just an even hundred sales at an average price of $407,208. That really is a lot to feel good about considering the way we all have had to conduct ourselves during the pandemic.
Does this mean that the Lakes Region housing market is Covid19 resistant? Is our housing market immune to the Coronavirus? Can we extract plasma from our housing market and save the world? Probably not. Not really. As far as I can tell so far this month (as of Tuesday) we had 68 sales so far in May. Last May we had 142 sales for the entire month. We always have more closings at the end of any month than we do in the beginning, but we probably won’t reach 142 sales and who knows for sure what June will bring.
Stay safe!
•••
Please feel free to visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for our monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS system. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. He can be reached at 603-677-7012
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.