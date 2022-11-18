There are many things to consider when planning to sell your home to downsize into a smaller residence. Perhaps you're in a home that was perfect for raising a family, but now you find yourself in an empty nest. In other situations, you might be in a large older home with inadequate insulation that needs considerable upgrading. Another example could be that you just simply want to scale down from high mortgage payments, taxes, and expensive maintenance costs to a more affordable, smaller home with lower maintenance or even sell your larger, expensive home and purchase two smaller homes or condominiums in the Lakes Region and the second one in Florida or the Carolinas.

We all go through those decisions, and sometimes choosing a smaller, more affordable home can leave you with more money for other financial goals such as traveling, saving for retirement, building an emergency fund, paying off debt, or paying children's or grandchildren's college tuition.

