Some people assume Realtors simply show a few houses and then collect commission checks at closing…easy-peasy. But real estate professionals with “W.I.T.” do a lot of hard work outside of showings and closings in order to make deals happen successfully for their clients…deals that might not happen otherwise.
And that’s why you should look for the W.I.T. factor when interviewing agents to represent your buying or selling needs.
What is W.I.T.?
If you wonder what exceptional real estate agents do for their clients, I would reply: “W.I.T. Whatever It Takes.”
When Realtors contract with home buyers or sellers, they assume a legally mandated “fiduciary duty” to provide the highest standard of care to their clients. All licensed real estate agents in New Hampshire provide services including advice, counsel and assistance in negotiations. All agents and brokers owe their clients confidentiality (e.g. we can’t divulge information that would compromise negotiation strength), loyalty (to our clients, not our agencies or ourselves), full disclosure (for example of material defects or other issues known about a property… even if they’re inconvenient), lawful obedience, and the promotion of the client’s best interests.
It is this last part — promotion of the client’s best interests ahead of our own — that distinguishes Realtors with W.I.T. from the rest.
I can’t speak for all of the 900 plus licensed professionals with the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, but I can tell you from experience that I and my esteemed colleagues at Roche Realty Group will do just about whatever it takes legally, morally and ethically to help our clients successfully buy and sell homes.
Agents with W.I.T. attitudes go above and beyond to help clients save time and money.
For example, when a buyer client’s lender required an engineer’s report in order to finance a deal, I called and called and called until I found an engineer who would do the required work immediately, whereas others demanded two or three closing-delaying weeks in order to conduct an inspection. This extra effort on my part also saved my client up to $1,300 compared to what other engineers were charging for the exact same service.
On the seller side, I once served clients who were motivated to sell their Meredith property and were willing to concede $10,000 for roof updates and willing to pay the $4,500 they had been quoted for mold remediation.
It would have been quick and easy for me to simply go with the first roofer and mold remediation provider. But I take seriously the promotion of my client’s best interests ahead of my own. With a little extra W.I.T. power, I called and called and called until I found a roofer who would update the necessary sections for just $4,500, and a mold remediation firm that did the job for just $750. The deal came together and a little extra W.I.T. saved my clients $9,250, making the sale a much better deal for them.
Agents with W.I.T. also get things “broom clean.”
With the possible exception of agreed-upon “chattel” (non-real estate property, like furnishings), homes must be “broom clean” at the time of walk-through, just before closing. This means everything not agreed upon or affixed to the property must be removed. If the property is not broom clean, the contract agreement is breached and the deal can fall through at literally the last moment.
When our clients can’t get a property broom clean themselves (for example, those who live out of state), Realtors with the W.I.T. attitude get it done.
On behalf of a client who lived in the Midwest, I arranged for Habitat For Humanity, a fantastic nonprofit organization devoted to building "simple, decent, and affordable" housing, to send a truck to pick up unwanted sofas, beds, desks, end tables and other items that would a) empty the property and b) be sold to help support the nonprofit’s noble mission.
But before I could help load the furniture, I had to show up an hour and a half before the Habitat employees got there, and dig a trench in the ice and snow big enough for Air Force One to make an emergency landing, so that the nonprofit’s box truck could back up to the property, which lacked a driveway. (I’ve noticed that snow is far heavier today than it was 20 years ago, and it takes longer to shovel, too. I’m pretty sure this must be due to climate change… right?)
On behalf of clients who lived in the D.C. area, I once had to drag a roll of remnant carpeting big enough to cover the field at Gillette Stadium out of the vacation home they were selling. Then I somehow crammed the carpeting into the back of my Prius, which was something like jamming a 100 pound marshmallow into a piggy bank.
My goal in being a Realtor is certainly not to get needlessly involved in this type of time consuming manual labor. The point is that exceptional Realtors — ones with W.I.T. — will do Whatever It Takes legally, ethically and morally to make deals come together.
While some people assume Realtors simply show a few houses and make easy money, the reality is that a good agent will put in a lot of hard, unglamorous work behind the scenes in order to make deals happen for you, so they don’t fall through. The bottom line is that whether you are looking to buy or sell a home, it’s important to choose a Realtor with a Whatever It Takes attitude, one who takes very seriously the duty to promote your best interests ahead of all else.
If you'd like help from a matchmaker who will help you find a first home you'll love, contact Brent Metzger at Roche Realty Group in Meredith, at 603-229-8322 or 603-279-7046. Visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
