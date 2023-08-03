LACONIA — Granite United Way’s Affordable Housing Incentive Program is offering a Belknap County Landlord Connection informational session on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Belknap Mill, 3rd Floor, 25 Beacon St.

Landlords are invited to join the event for coffee and pastries, where they can hear from housing experts and learn about the benefits available to landlords and property managers through Granite United Way's Affordable Housing Incentive Program. The event is complimentary.

