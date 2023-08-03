LACONIA — Granite United Way’s Affordable Housing Incentive Program is offering a Belknap County Landlord Connection informational session on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Belknap Mill, 3rd Floor, 25 Beacon St.
Landlords are invited to join the event for coffee and pastries, where they can hear from housing experts and learn about the benefits available to landlords and property managers through Granite United Way's Affordable Housing Incentive Program. The event is complimentary.
“This is a great opportunity for local landlords, property managers and housing providers to learn more about regional housing needs and challenges and the ways in which the Affordable Housing Incentive Program can help overcome some of the challenges associated with providing affordable housing,” said Kara Rodenhizer, director of Housing Initiatives at Granite United Way. “Addressing the shortage of affordable housing in New Hampshire is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires understanding, creativity and multisector collaboration. We see landlords as critical stakeholders in navigating the State’s housing challenges. Through programs like AHIP, we strive engage landlords and property managers in a solution to creating pathways to affordable housing in local communities by equipping them with the necessary supports and resources to do so.”
Guest speakers will include: Andrew Hosmer, mayor of Laconia; Tom Cochran, Laconia Housing Authority; Dee Pouliot, New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority; and Kara Anne Rodenhizer, Granite United Way.
To RSVP for the event visit bitly.ws/PWiU.
“Laconia Housing looks forward to the opportunity to meet with our local landlords to address affordable housing opportunities to be available for low-income residents,” said Tom Cochran, executive director of Laconia Housing. “Granite United Way’s AHIP program provides a great way to introduce our landlords to the Housing Choice voucher program through the incentive process to assist the community directly to increase potential vacancies in affordable housing stock.”
Granite United Way is an experienced and trusted organization dedicated to leveraging the resources of investors and volunteers to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of our community’s most pressing needs. United Way’s purpose is to convene public, private, and governmental leaders and resources to tackle the largest, most pressing issues facing our community. Granite United Way fights for the education, health and financial stability of everyone in every community.
Each year, one in three residents of New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont, engages with Granite United Way as a donor, volunteer or beneficiary of a United Way-funded program. Granite United Way, the merger of seven local United Ways, mobilizes the power of 22,000 donors and volunteers to provide more than $18 million in support to over 450,000 individuals and provides funding to more than 750 nonprofit programs. Granite United Way is rated a Platinum level participant by Candid (formerly GuideStar) and a Four-Star Rating by Charity Navigator.
Granite United Way serves the Central Region, Merrimack County, Greater Seacoast Region, North Country, Northern Region, Southern Region (Manchester/Derry/Salem) and Upper Valley Regions of New Hampshire, as well as Windsor County, Vermont. For more information, visit graniteuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.