LACONIA — Exciting news for the downtown Laconia district. Another substantial commercial building, including approximately 8,447 square feet of single-level multi-use space, has recently been sold. Christine Kemos of Roche Realty Group in Laconia represented the seller in the sale, 72 Church Street Laconia, LLC. According to Kemos of Roche Realty Group, the one-level commercial building is located directly at the Church Street bridge with frontage on the Winnipesaukee River. The building built in 1908 was formerly the home of Winnisquam Printing and later became the Karma Café, a fitness center, and a yoga studio.
Kemos indicated the property is zoned urban commercial and is within walking distance to downtown Laconia, the library, post office, dining, banking, and much more. The property includes city water and sewer and FHA natural gas heat.
The buyer of the property, GMM Properties, LLC, was represented by Chris Kelly of ReMax Bayside.
Frank Roche of Roche Realty Group said, “This is another indication of Laconia’s strong movement going forward. There’s lots of momentum with the changes in ownership, substantial investments, and new construction in downtown Laconia, Lakeport, and Weirs Beach. All three core districts of “the city on the lakes” are currently on fire and are attracting lots of attention.
