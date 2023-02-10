Nothing will be easy in the NH House of Representatives this session, as the recent committee votes on four landlord-tenant bills can attest. The House Judiciary Committee had to go through multiple votes on each bill because of the difficulty of either side to gain a majority.

The bills are different, but the debate over them is basically the same. Given the acute shortage of rental housing, tenants need to be protected, because landlords have the upper hand, and can easily exploit them, proponents maintain. Because of the acute shortage of housing, landlords need to be protected, because any regulation could cause them to get out of the rental business, making the housing shortage even worse, argue opponents.

