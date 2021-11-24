LACONIA — The future of Ace Hardware EM Heath LLC in Laconia became solidified this past week with the acquisition of the land and building located at 1084 Union Ave in Laconia. For the past 1½ years, EM Heath leased this landmark location and made a commitment to purchase the real estate after extensive renovations and upgrades.
Tom Drouin, an Associate Broker with Roche Realty Group in Meredith, represented both the seller and the buyer in the sale. The seller was 1084 Union Ave, LLC, and the buyer was EM Heath, LLC, operating as Heath’s Ace Hardware.
According to Drouin of Roche Realty Group, Heath’s Ace Hardware has enjoyed huge success since the store opening. The company wanted to maintain its strong following and future commitment as a respected business throughout the Lakes Region. Purchasing the landmark location was a logical move as the land and building have been a major part of the Laconia business community for many years.
The highly visible and convenient location includes 1.8 acres with 758 feet of waterfront and four boat slips on Paugus Bay. The 20,000 square foot building was constructed in 1978 and included 10,000 square feet on the main level and 10,000 square feet on the lower level with oversized garage doors for delivery trucks. The building includes FHA natural gas heat and central AC with city water and sewer. The location offers an abundance of paved parking spaces with easy in and out access.
Drouin commented, “when you read the extensive reviews on Google for the business, you can see the local community and second home community is very impressed with all the changes to the hardware store. Everyone commented about the brightness, cleanliness, great store layout, huge variety of stock, and super friendly staff. One reviewer commented, “ has the unique [items] that we can’t find elsewhere.” These great comments point to a well-managed, first-class hardware store as a real asset for Laconia’s business community.
