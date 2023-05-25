Ellis Webber

WOLFEBORO — Ellis Webber has joined The Dow Group. Webber is an accomplished professional with a strong academic background in economics and sociology. Ellis graduated from the University of Massachusetts and immediately started working at Gomburg Financial Services where he played a pivotal role on the finance side of commercial real estate.

Throughout his career, Webber has demonstrated exceptional skills in finance, analysis, and project management, making him a valuable asset to any organization. Additionally, he has been actively involved in the community and is passionate about helping people who suffer from substance misuse disorder and dual diagnosis.

