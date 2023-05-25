WOLFEBORO — Ellis Webber has joined The Dow Group. Webber is an accomplished professional with a strong academic background in economics and sociology. Ellis graduated from the University of Massachusetts and immediately started working at Gomburg Financial Services where he played a pivotal role on the finance side of commercial real estate.
Throughout his career, Webber has demonstrated exceptional skills in finance, analysis, and project management, making him a valuable asset to any organization. Additionally, he has been actively involved in the community and is passionate about helping people who suffer from substance misuse disorder and dual diagnosis.
Webber's dedication to his career, community, and personal interests makes him a well-rounded and accomplished individual. He is always eager to learn and take on new challenges, and his ability to adapt and excel in any environment sets him apart from others in his field.
Webber says, "I joined Adam's team, The Dow Group, because I was drawn to their reputation for excellence and their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service to their clients. Their deep knowledge of the local real estate market, combined with a strong focus on integrity and professionalism, convinced me that this is the team I want to be a part of. I was also attracted to The Dow Group's partnership with Place for their systems and technologies especially the utilization of Goldman Sach's market analytics. Needless to say, I am excited to contribute my skills and passion to help clients achieve their real estate goals with The Dow Group."
Adam Dow says, “I am really excited to see what Ellis will do with the power of our systems and marketing behind him. As an investor himself, he will be a huge asset to his clients.”
