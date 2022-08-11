CENTER HARBOR — Coldwell Banker Realty in New England has recognized Ellen Mulligan, a real estate agent affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Center Harbor, as the #1 Agent in all of NH. Each year, Coldwell Banker Realty recognizes the exceptional accomplishments of affiliated agents and sales teams through its distinguished awards program.
In addition, Ellen Mulligan received the distinctive award of International Society of Excellence for her production achievements in 2021. This level is only awarded to approximately one-percent of all realtors in the country.
