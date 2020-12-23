LACONIA — DHB Homes LLC of Londonderry is proud to announce the acquisition of the Barton’s Motel property on Union Avenue in Laconia. Site work is being done this winter with an April 1st target date to begin construction of the highly anticipated Lakeside At Paugus Bay, a 32-unit luxury condominium project set along the shore of Paugus Bay.
The project recently received the last of a series of city and state approvals and 10 units are currently under agreement prior to construction. Sizes of the units range from 2030 square feet all the way up to 3380 square feet. All units will have private elevator access, a two-car garage, and tremendous lake and mountain views.
Roche Realty Group is the exclusive listing brokerage for the first stage of the project. Jeremy Avery of RRG says they are very excited about the opportunity. “It will be great to see these lake homes take shape. This new community is great for the area, providing a contemporary luxury buying opportunity for people who want to invest in Lake Winnipesaukee and spend time here with their friends and family.”
DHB Homes LLC is based in Londonderry, NH but has been part of the Lake Winnipesaukee community for many years. They have done several other projects in Laconia, including The Lake Houses at Christmas Island. Lakeside at Paugus Bay is the latest example of their long-term commitment to the area.
•••
For more information on this waterfront development please contact Jeremy Avery or Joe MacDonald at the Laconia Office of Roche Realty Group at 603-528-0088, or visit www.lakesideatpaugus.com for a list of the available units.
