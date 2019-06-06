The Lakes Region Professional Porch Sitters Chapter 603 gathered earlier this week to discuss one of the most burning real estate questions that will be pondered during upcoming 2019 Laconia Motorcycle Week. That is, of course; what should a real estate professional get for a tattoo?
We decided to hold the event at the Looney Bin in Laconia, since this is one of the hot spots during the week. They have a great porch (more like a patio) and we figured we could get some inspiration there. In attendance were Rollie Rollins, Dirk Davenport, Bubba Gunter, Travis D. Coletrain, Little Stevie Prestone, Ainsley Gratham, Megan Bowman, and myself. Debbie Purvey from the title side of our industry also joined us to give her perspective.
After our waitress brought us a round of Porch Crawler beverages, I called the meeting to order: “I want to thank you all for attending today. I know you are all very busy trying to find a house or two to list as the inventory is extremely low and the market is hot! So, we really need to keep up with national trends in marketing and apply them here in the Lakes Region to bring in more business. As you know, advertising is very expensive. One innovative thing agents across the country are doing is using their bodies as living billboards for their business though the use of real estate tattoos. But what kind of tattoo would be best and where should it be done to receive maximum exposure?”
“Well,” Dirk said. “With bike week almost here there will be dozens of tattoo artists here and we can look at what they have for samples. But, don’t you think a tattoo is kind of unprofessional? Some people don’t like people with tattoos.”
“That could be Dirk,” responded Bubba, “But if agents are doing it in other places and it’s working for them, we need to consider getting some tattoos to market ourselves 24/7. Remember no one thought the internet was going to be as big as it is!”
“That’s right” Debbie chimed in. “Remember though, you can unsubscribe from Facebook but a tattoo is forever, so you better get the message right the first time! The point is to get a tattoo that makes people want to talk to you about real estate.”
“Obviously, the best tattoo would be a ‘Just Sold’ sign, right?” said Travis.
“What about ‘Make an offer?’ or ‘Under Contract” in fancy letters?” asked Aisnley.
“Those might be misconstrued.” Said Little Stevie. “What about a heart with a house on it and the words ‘Home is where the heart is?’”
“That’s too sappy.” Megan said. “I think it should be high tech, like a tattoo of a QR code that will take someone to your real estate website.”
Travis placed an order of chicken wings with our waitress and said, “That’s a cool idea. Or, I could do a tattoo of our RE/MAX balloon. People would ask about that!”
“Yeah, and I bet your broker would pay for it, too. Remember tattoos are forever…you’d never be able to change companies!” said Rollie. “It would be funny to see agents with a big ‘KW’ tattooed on their forehead trying to work with those that have ‘CBRB’ on theirs!”
“So is the forehead the best place to put a tattoo?” I asked, “I know you gotta have is somewhere that it can be seen, but I like to wear a hat.”
“Probably the next best place is on the neck somewhere.” said Bubba. “Anything on you bicep won’t work as your shirt will cover it, but your forearm might be OK.”
“You could do ‘Just Sold’ with one letter on each finger.” said Travis as he reached for one of his chicken wings. He thinks his best when he is eating and realized, “But that might look more like a gang thing and people would run the other way...we do have to stay professional.”
“Well, all I know is that the ladies have more areas that they can use to put tattoos than us guys do. You know they get to wear dresses and all. I think they have a competitive advantage!” cried Little Stevie.
“Ha!” Megan responded quickly. “It took you all this time to figure that out? Maybe you ought to try wearing a dress sometime!”
“How do you know he doesn’t?” Bubba said with a grin.
