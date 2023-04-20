Deb Rano joins Lake Homes Realty

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — New Hampshire-based agent Deb Rano has moved her real estate license to Lake Homes Realty — the nation’s largest lake-focused real estate company.
With the brokerage, Rano will specialize in lake homes and land on and around Newfound Lake.
Rano is a top-performing sales professional with over 35 years of experience working with people. Originally from the North Country of New Hampshire, Deb grew up in Berlin, near Mount Washington. Rano has been a Realtor since July 2016, working with Berkshire Hathaway Verani Realty, where she received a Rookie of the Year Award in 2018 and Honor Society Awards for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019, which is top 14% nationally.
What Rano enjoys most about being a Realtor is helping people make their dreams come true. Her mission is to help her clients achieve their real estate goals by listening to what’s important to them and helping to guide and advise them through the process of achieving their dream of home ownership or selling their homes beyond just lake homes. She is a results-oriented person who understands negotiations, has a strong work ethic, and will go above and beyond for her clients to achieve their goals.
“We believe our agents’ intimate knowledge about their lake real estate markets, nuances of the lakes themselves, and their involvement in local lake life is paramount to our continued growth,” said Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn S. Phillips. “By welcoming agents like Deb to our team, we are able to offer outstanding customer service in the Newfound Lake areas."
