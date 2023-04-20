Deb Rano joins Lake Homes Realty

 Brian K. Brown

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — New Hampshire-based agent Deb Rano has moved her real estate license to Lake Homes Realty — the nation’s largest lake-focused real estate company.

With the brokerage, Rano will specialize in lake homes and land on and around Newfound Lake.

