There were just seven waterfront homes sold on Lake Winnipesaukee in December 2018, with an average price of $1,080,228 and a median price point of $782,500. That is down sharply from the 22 transactions posted last December. But have no fear, it was still not a bad year overall!
Last month’s transactions bring us to a total of 157 sales on the lake for the year, which is 7 percent off from the 170 sales posted in 2017. The average sales price for 2018 came in at $1,170,094 and the median price point was $950,000. The average sales price is up about 3 percent over 2017.
The total sales volume for the year was down slightly, to $183,704,759, from $192,785,704 in 2017. The three highest sales for the year were at 112 Hopewell Road, Wolfeboro, at $3.2 million; 162 Alpine park Road, Moultonborough, at $$4.178 million; and 520 Edgewater Drive, Gilford, at an even $5 million.
It is not surprising that the bulk of the waterfront sales were under $1 million, with only 3 percent of the sales over the $3 million mark.
Once again, the highest number of sales for the year occurred in Moultonborough, with 54 transactions (they also had the most in 2017, with 66.) Moultonborough always seems to have the highest number of waterfront sales because it happens to have the most waterfront properties of all of the towns on the lake! Alton posted a healthy 31 sales. Wolfeboro and Center Harbor (but with only one sale) posted the highest average sales prices on the lake.
There were no sales in December on Lake Winnisquam. None! But that brings the total number of sales on the lake for 2018 to 25, at an average price of $782,476, compared to 19 with an average price of $604,900, in 2017. Prices on Winnisquam have been steadily gong up and there were four sales over the $1 million mark, which is extraordinary!
Visit www.DistinctiveHomes.NH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.