There were just five waterfront sales on Lake Winnipesaukee in March. The average sales price came in at $1,546,400 and the median price point was $515,000. Last March, there were nine waterfront sales at an average price of $1,282,666.
The entry-level sale was at 2 Moose Island in Alton. The new owner won’t get lost in the 643-square-foot, three-room cottage or on this tiny island, but he may get lost in time here. After all, it was built in 1950 and has timeless views both east and west, so you have both sunrise and sunsets. There’s no electrical power here but there’s a wood cook stove, a hand pump for the sink, a perfect deck just steps from the water, and a protected dock. What else do you need? The property was listed at $299,000 and sold for $280,000 in 139 days. I am betting there are very few moose on the island.
The median price-point sale was at 17 Chipmunk Lane in Moultonborough. This five-room, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch was built in 1975 and has 964 square feet of living space. It sits on a nice level .39-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage, a sandy beach, and three docks. The property was billed as “Diamond in the Rough.” The property did have a bit of a rough time finding a buyer, as it was listed back in November 2013 at $595,000, in June of 2016 for $585,000, and in January of this year for $525,000, and closed finally at $515,000. It was on the market a total of 1,363 days. Persistence does pay off. Now the new owner can polish this gem!
The highest sale of the month was at 129 Shore Road in Gilford. The Governors Island home was built in 2006 and has more than 6,000 square feet of space. That would be equal to 9.3 Moose Island cottages. This fantastic home has 13 rooms, four bedrooms — including the first-floor master suite — five and a half baths, and an open-concept floor plan. The home features soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, a towering fieldstone fireplace, granite, stainless steel appliances, and walls of windows to bring in the lake views. The home sits on a level, well-landscaped 1.3-acre lot with 215 feet of frontage, a sandy beach, and covered U-shape dock. This property was originally listed at $4.895 million, was reduced to $4.495 million, and sold for $3.9 million after 511 days on the market.
The only sale on Lake Winnisquam was at 55 Stoney Brook Road in Meredith. The 2,786-square-foot contemporary home was built in 1986 and has 10 rooms, four bedrooms, and four baths. The home features an open-concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, a first-floor master, loft, lower-level family room, and a huge deck overlooking the lake. The house sits high up on a secluded 11.5-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage. It is a bit of a trek down the stairs to the lake and dock, but the views from the home are worth it. The property was originally listed at $875,000, was reduced to $724,000, and sold for $550,000 after 563 days on the market.
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
