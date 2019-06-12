There were 15 Winnipesaukee waterfront homes sold in May 2019. The average sales price came in at $1,347,233 and the median sales price stood at $1,049,000. That brings us to 47 sales so far this year at an average of $1,577,510, compared to a total of 34 sales at an average price of $1,169,420 for the same period last year.
The entry-level sale for the month was at 126 Scenic Drive in Gilford, a 672-square-foot, log-style cottage built in 2013. It has a cozy kitchen/dining/sitting room, two bedrooms, and a three-quarter bath. It has a knotty pine interior, pine flooring, a gas stove, a front porch to enjoy the amazing view, and a two-car garage. This little get-a-away sits on a 0.52-acre lot with 75 feet of frontage. The property was listed at $439,000 and sold over the asking price at $442,000 in just three days.
The median price-point sale was at 91 Wentworth Cove Road in Laconia. This 1952 vintage, three-bedroom, two-bath home has 3,127 square feet of living space. It has a bright, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, a wood fireplace, hardwood and tile flooring, a great room with built-in wet bar, a second-floor master suite, and a two-car garage. A patio door leads out onto a large deck at the water's edge. The home sits on a level 0.37-acre lot with 106 feet of shorefront, with a sandy beach and dock. It was listed at $1,100,000 and sold for $1,049,000 in two days!
The highest sale for the month was at 68 Wagon Wheel Trail in Meredith. This spectacular 8,018-square-foot, cedar shake Adirondack home was built in 2008 and has six bedrooms which are all en-suites. This home features high-quality, custom touches throughout, five fieldstone fireplaces, cherry flooring, and custom woodwork and trim. The gourmet kitchen has cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, natural stone and tile backsplashes, and a cathedral ceiling. The two-story great room on the main level is fabulous, but so is the family room/game room/bar area in the lower-level walkout. I am not sure where the new owners will spend most of their time, but the lower level will give the great room a run for its money, as it also offers a sauna, exercise room, theater, and wine cellar! There are amazing views of the lake from everywhere inside, as well as from the massive porch, the three-season porch, and the blue-stone patio with built-in fire pit. The home sits on a 1.04-acre lot with 150 feet of frontage and a U-Shaped dock. A four-car heated garage provides plenty of space for the land yachts and toys. This home was originally listed at $4.39 million, was reduced to $3.895 million, and sold for $3.762 million after 240 days on the market. An outstanding property!
There was one sale on Lake Winnisquam in May, and that was at 36 Tucker Shore Road in Belmont. This cute four-room, two-bedroom home was built in 1965 and has 785 square feet of totally renovated living space. The home features a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings, a sleeping loft, full unfinished basement, new metal roof, and new windows. The home sits on a 0.27-acre lot with 140 feet of frontage on the back pond with direct access to the main lake. It was listed at $365,000 and sold for $352,500 after 22 days on the market.
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
