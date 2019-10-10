There were 12 Winnipesaukee waterfront sales in September. The average sales price came in at $927,691 and the median price was $692,500.
The entry-level sale for the month was at 6 Keniston Island in Wolfeboro. This 1890s vintage home is the quintessential gingerbread Winnipesaukee lake cottage. It has 953 square feet of living space, an open floor plan on the main level with the requisite wood burning fireplace and wood stove, and four bedrooms upstairs. Outside there is a fabulous front porch that is perfect for rocking and a bunk house for the kids to play in. The home sits on a .28-acre level lot with 103 feet of frontage and an L-shaped dock. It was listed at $525,000 and sold for $344,000 after 59 days on the market.
The median-price representative this month is at 73 Cottage Road in Moultonborough. This $1.899 million offering is a 3,800-square-foot, three-bed, four-bath Adirondack that is under construction. It sold for just $750,000, which would lead one to believe that not much had been completed on the home. There are two lots of record with one lot across the street from the water that was intended for a three-car garage and leach field. The waterfront lot offer offers great views of the Ossipee Mountains and has 102 feet of frontage.
The highest sale for the month was at 27 Pine Needle Lane which is in the prestigious Bald Peak Club in Moultonborough. This is a 1950s vintage ranch with 3,849 square feet of space, four bedrooms, and four and a half baths, that sits on a very private 2.78-acre lot with 300 feet of frontage and fabulous sunset views. This property never actually hit the market but sold for $2.5 million. There is little information or pictures shown in the MLS to expand on, but with what little is shown, it is apparent that the home had undergone extensive upgrades and renovations since it was purchased in 2013.
The big news for the month is that there were seven sales on Lake Winnisquam. That brings the total number of sales on the lake to 20 for the year thus far.
The entry-level property sold at an even $400,000 and is located at 834 Laconia Road in Tilton. This 3,886-square-foot, five-bedroom home was built in 1907. It sits on a shared lot across the street from Winnisquam with other smaller cottages but was sold with 90 feet of owned frontage and its own dock.
The median-price home was at 47 Lower Smith Road in Sanbornton. This is a 1920s vintage three-bedroom, two bath, year-round home with 1,962 square feet of living space. This home is right on the water on a .31-acre lot with 70 feet of frontage and offers amazing broad views of the lake. It was listed at $699,000 and sold for $625,000 in just 11 days.
The highest sale for the month was a few doors down, at 58 Lower Smith Road. This is another vintage, but seasonal, cottage built in 1940. It has an adorable and rustic 870 square feet of space so you won’t get lost … unless you are out on the screened front porch where you will definitely be lost in the amazing waterfront view. There are two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and an outdoor shower. It is pretty near perfect to me, and I hope it stays that way. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot with 150 feet of frontage. The property was listed at $749,000 and sold for $675,000 in 10 days.
I’ve added the shorefront footage to our waterfront charts this month. Obviously, a lot of the value of a waterfront home is in that precious frontage on the water, so you’ll be able to easily compare it now!
Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.
