During my rides around the Lakes Region, I’ve noticed bright yellow clusters of dandelions that have recently sprouted. It’s a chilling reminder that our busy season, when new real estate listings start popping up all around the Lakes Region, has arrived. There’s only one problem… the number of new listings do not in any way, shape, or form mimic what I’m seeing with those bright yellow flowers. Oh, how I wish we could get the markets of yesteryear back when we had thousands of listings. Those days are over for the near future.

The last time I checked, we had a 1.1-month supply of inventory in the Granite State. A more balanced market would lie somewhere between a four and six-month supply of inventory. Keep in mind our state has approximately 1.3-1.4 million people, and at present, there are only 1,081 single-family homes for sale in the entire state. Of the 1,081 single-family homes for sale, the median asking price is $599,000, and the median days on the market to date is 20 days. The numbers get even more scary, considering we have 6,571 Realtors in New Hampshire. Sounds like a pretty grim statistic, but I’ve always maintained a bright, positive outlook, and we’ll find a way around this one somehow.

