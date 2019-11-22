MEREDITH — Tucker McDonough of Danbury recently joined Roche Realty Group, Inc., at the Meredith Office.
Growing up in Rhode Island, McDonough spent summers camping and fishing throughout the lakes and mountains of New Hampshire with his family. As an outdoor enthusiast, the decision to relocate to New Hampshire was an easy one. With his wife and daughter, McDonough purchased a home in Danbury, which was the perfect location to experience all of the amenities the Newfound Lake area has to offer in the summer months. With Ragged Mountain next door, his passion for snowboarding was fulfilled. Most importantly, it was the sense of community in a classic New England small-town charm that appealed to his family the most.
Tucker brings seven years of extensive sales experience, selling thousands of cars in the automotive industry and real estate in both Rhode Island and New Hampshire. He quickly became one of the top producers at two of the largest Toyota dealerships in New England. His no-pressure approach was a breath of fresh air in a usually stressful buying experience. McDonough transitioned into real estate sales as a licensed Real Estate Sales Professional in Rhode Island and then later obtained his license in the state of New Hampshire.
Since joining Roche Realty Group, Inc., McDonough has put together seven significant sales.
McDonough is a member of the Lakes Region, State of New Hampshire, and National Association of Realtors®.
Owner Frank Roche said McDonough’s background is perfect for the real estate industry.
McDonough initially began his career as a licensed welder, working for General Dynamics in Rhode Island on nuclear submarines. He brought experience as a third-generation steelworker and specialized in fabrication on projects for Gillette Stadium, Yankee Stadium, and many miles of railings throughout New England. His craft expanded to detailed ornamental ironwork. Roche said McDonough’s extensive welding/construction background, combined with his seven years of sales experience, will undoubtedly launch him into a successful real estate career.
“I have been extremely impressed with Tucker’s sales success to date,” Roche said. “He is a definite self-starter who is highly motivated, and he has the skill set and technology experience necessary to stand out in our industry. Most importantly, his people skills are some of the best I’ve seen.”
McDonough has volunteered for a number of charitable and civil projects. He oversaw a new playground build-out for the town of Danbury and has donated some of his works to the local fire department for their use. Tucker has also assisted and built projects for Habitat for Humanity.
Contact him at the Meredith office at 603-279-7046 or on his cell phone 603-530-2026.
