I made a mistake last week. With everything that is going on with the pandemic I was rushing and wasn’t thinking. I grabbed my hat and coat to go out to show a property I have listed. I got almost to the property and I realized I had my camouflage Trump 2020 hat on!
Now, the mistake was not that it is a Trump 2020 hat… at least not to me anyway, others obviously have their own opinions about him…the mistake was that I was wearing it to a showing. God knows, we all try to keep political opinions and stances to ourselves in this business as well as many others.
So, what could I do? If you know me, you know I always...always…wear a baseball cap. It is me. I started wearing a baseball cap when I played Pee-Wee league baseball and have never taken it off. I wore a baseball hat when I owned my trucking business because I often found myself flat on my back underneath a truck working on it. It kept my long hair out of the mud, dirt, and grease. Well, some of the time. When I sold my companies to larger firms, I still wore my hat to business and board meetings. I didn’t care about the conventional notion of proper dress. I have been in real estate now for twenty years and I don’t know that I have done a showing or listing presentation without a hat on. I might have once or twice taken it off when I get to a house, but not very often. It might not be quite proper etiquette to wear a hat inside a house, but I have never been told I was being disrespectful by any of my clients.
I wear hats that have Harley or automotive logos. I occasional wear a Yankee or Dallas Cowboy hat to stir the conversations a little. I wear Lake Winnipesaukee, Nantucket, or Cayman Island hats depending on where I had been recently. I often wear our blue Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty hats because I like them and the excellence they represent.
But today, I have a Trump camouflage hat on. I have a blue one and a white one also. And a flag. Actually, a couple of them. I looked in the mirror and said screw it. In these strange times I figured if someone is upset about me wearing a Trump hat then that is just too bad.
The buyer’s agent showed up first and I met him outside. I pointed to my hat and just said I was in a rush and wasn’t thinking. He chuckled and said he had no problems with it at all. I already knew he wouldn’t.
The buyers arrived and got out of their vehicle. A nice local couple and their friends from the southern part of the State. Introductions were made and we did elbow bumps instead of shaking hands. You know, it is that whole social distancing thing. The gentleman was wearing a Boston Red Sox hat so I commented on the Tom Brady move knowing that it would spark some conversation. We laughed and he pointed to my hat and said he had never seen a real estate agent wearing a Trump hat. I was not remotely sure where he stood politically, but I looked at him and asked if he would like to wrestle about it right here and now. We all chuckled, and I knew things were good.
As I think about it now, I don’t think I made a mistake wearing a Trump hat to a showing. In fact, I might do it more often. That hat also has an American flag on it and that is pretty important. This is one of the most uncertain and challenging times in our history. Everything is in turmoil. Everything is scary. But standing squarely behind your leader and your country in times like this is something I take pride in.
I have ten American flags and I will gladly give one to each of the first ten people that email me. I will even deliver them to your doorstep in you are local with the guaranteed proper social distancing. Stay safe!
