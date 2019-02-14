In January, there were nine waterfront sales on Winnipesaukee to start the new year. The average sales price came in at $1,948,055 and the median price point was $945,000.
The entry-level property is a four-room, 1,232-square-foot home built in 1960 at 25 Georges Road in Alton. It was listed as a one-bedroom home, but I suspect there was space for guests to bunk for the weekend. The home has an open-concept main level with tongue-and-groove pine paneling, cathedral ceiling, and a slider that leads out to the wraparound deck. The lower level provides room for future expansion possibilities. The home sits up high off the water, has great views of the lake, and there is a U-shaped covered dock down at the 100 feet of shoreline. The property was listed last year at $629,900 and came back on the market this year at $549,900. It did go under agreement a couple of times, once at $549,900 and again at $499,900, but was re-listed at $449,900 and sold for $400,000 even. Total time on the market was 598 days.
The median price-point representative is 22 Tiger Trail in Meredith. This property consists of two separate level lots with a total combined acreage of .82 acre and 215 feet of frontage with nice westerly views. The 1,768-square-foot, 1970s-era contemporary home is completely gutted and ready for the new owner finish to his or her desires. This property was originally offered at just over $2 million and was eventually reduced to just under $1 million. It was re-listed at $1.2 million and closed at $935,000. Total time on market was 317 days.
The highest sale for the month is the property at 144 Springfield Point in Wolfeboro. This Arts-and-Crafts-style home was built in 2006 and has 37 rooms with more than 18,000 square feet of exquisite living space. The home features beautiful wood flooring, fine wood details, including rich wood paneling, massive columns, and curved wood moldings on the ceiling that echo the curved tower staircase that leads up two more levels. The center of the home is the two-story, open-concept great room featuring a 30-foot stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, beautiful moose motif light fixtures, multiple sitting areas, and a wall of glass facing the lake. The gourmet kitchen features every imaginable high-end appliance possible, a pantry, butler’s pantry, and a breakfast bar, as well as an informal dining area with views of the lake.
The sumptuous first-floor master bedroom has a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, access to the outside deck, a luxurious bath, and a master laundry room. This is one of five luxury suites that make up a total of eight bedrooms, two of which are in a separate guest wing, complete with its own kitchen, dining, and living room. There is also an eight-bed bunk room up on the third floor with built-in bunks, storage closets and drawers. Of course, you have an office, four-season room, indoor spa room, exercise room, a wine cellar, sauna, indoor and outdoor grilling areas, and not one but three elevators. It even has a dedicated X-box room and a huge movie theater with tiered floors, plush seating that reclines electronically, a massive 110” theater screen, and a custom speaker system.
Down on the lower level is the World’s Ultimate Mancave with a full bar plus dedicated areas for poker, darts, game tables, and of course a pool table. And if that isn’t enough for the man of the house, there is a six-bay heated garage and workshop area complete with an automobile lift, custom cabinetry, and heated floors. And, there’s plenty of room for watercraft in the 3,800-square-foot three-bay boat house. The home sits on a 7.1-acre exquisitely landscaped lot with 841 feet of frontage.
This home was listed at $10,888,000 and sold for $7,775,000 after 145 day on the market. It was previously listed in February 2017 at $11,900,000 with no takers. Total time on market was 487 days. This property previously sold in April 2014 for $8,975,000 after 342 days on the market.
There were no sales on Lake Winnisquam in January.
Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.
