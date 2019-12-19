There were nine waterfront sales on Lake Winnipesaukee in November. The average sales price was $1,323,888 and the median price came in at $1,050,000.
The entry-level sale for the month was at 16 Pleasure Lane in the Balmoral community of Moultonborough. The property is located on Middle Brook which provides affordable and direct access to Winnipesaukee. This two-bedroom home was built in 1990 and has 1,664 square feet of recently remodeled living space. It has a new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood and tile floors, and knotty pine walls to give it a comfortable feeling. The home sits on a quarter-acre lot with 70 feet of frontage, with two docks. It was listed at $499,000 and sold for $470,000 after 53 days on the market.
The median-price sale was at 1 Littlest Mud Island in Wolfeboro. This property is very special; it is the entire 1.9-acre island, with a main lodge, two smaller cabins, and a two-bay boathouse. The main lodge was built in 1953, while the cabins were constructed in 2011. The main lodge has that rustic feel, with wood floors, pine walls, exposed rafters, and a large brick fireplace. There are seven bedrooms between the three structures, so there is plenty of room for guests. Recent updates include new metal roofs on the lodge and boathouse, new underground electric lines, and a 10-bedroom septic system. The interior of the island is selectively cleared, providing walking trails and space for outside activities. The 1,320 feet of shoreline provide amazing sunrise and sunset views. Sounds like it is pretty close to paradise to me. This property was listed at $1.2 million and sold for $1.05 million after 154 days on the market.
The highest sale for the month was one of the last 19th-century Winnipesaukee Great Camps, known as Boulder Lodge, located at 378 Route 11D in Alton. The property consists of a main shingle-style lodge with six guest cottages sitting on a 5.87-acre lot with 641 feet of frontage. The main lodge has been totally restored and winterized and features high ceilings, natural wood finishes throughout, two fireplaces, and a large wrap-around porch. The guest cottages have anywhere from one to three bedrooms. There is also a dining cottage with a commercial kitchen, in case you want to throw a party, and there is a covered outside dining area with a fieldstone fireplace. There’s a sandy beach area, a permanent deep-water dock with a second-story deck, plus a separate docking area with 13 deep-water slips. This property was originally listed at $4.5 million, was reduced to $3.9 million, and sold at that price after 1,486 days on the market.
There were two sales on Lake Winnisquam in November. A very well-maintained, 1964 vintage, three-bedroom, one-bath cottage with 880 square feet of living space at 73 Collins Brook Road in Meredith found a new owner in just 20 days. The cottage sits on a half-acre lot on the northern end of the lake with 210 feet of frontage and a new aluminum docking system. It was listed at $610,000 and sold for $590,000.
The other sale was at 486 Shore Drive in Laconia. This 3,845-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath contemporary-style home was built in 1974. It has a great floor plan with a completely renovated kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, a large living room with a gas fireplace, and second-floor family room. All of the bedrooms have great views of the lake and each has its own private balcony. The home sits on a 1.26-acre well-landscaped lot with 165 feet of sandy frontage and sunset views that Shore Drive is known for. This property was listed at $1,199,900 and sold for $1,144,900 after 34 days on the market.
***
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.