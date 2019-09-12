There were 14 waterfront sales on Lake Winnipesaukee in August 2019. The average sales price came in at $1,380,464 and the median price was $947,000.
It is not surprising that another Rattlesnake Island property in Alton led the way as the entry-level sale of the month. Do you think the turnover out there is because of all the rattlesnakes? Nah, it’s just that there are a lot of properties, so you are bound to have some turnover. 182 Rattlesnake Island is a 996-square-foot, three-bedroom cottage built in 1990. The open-concept main level has new hardwood floors, natural woodwork, hardwood flooring, a cathedral ceiling, and wood stove. The second level has two bedrooms, one of which has a private deck, and the third level has a sleeping loft. There is a huge front deck, plus another down by the water to enjoy the views from. The cottage sits on a .76-acre lot with 152 feet of frontage. It was listed at $395,000 and sold for $380,000 after 59 days on the market.
The median price-point representative this month is at 70 Terrace Hill Road in Gilford. This 1,449-square-foot shingle-style year-round home was built in 1939 and has that charming old lake cottage feel, with knotty pine walls and hardwood floors. The main level features a vaulted ceiling great room with a gas fireplace and stunning broad views of the lake, an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms, and a fantastic screened porch. Upstairs is an additional bedroom and there also is a one-bedroom guest cottage for the in-laws! The home sits on a .54-acre lot with a rolling lawn, 100 feet of frontage, a waterside deck, sandy beach, and dock with breakwater. It took only five days to find a buyer at the asking price of $969,000. Someone thought it was just perfect!
The highest sale on the lake was a newly constructed Adirondack home at 124 Cattle landing Road in Meredith. It has 6,504 square feet of luxurious living space, with five bedrooms, including the first-floor master suite, five and a half baths, a gourmet kitchen, great room with cathedral ceiling and fieldstone fireplace, a wrap-around porch, and a three-car garage. It sits on a one-acre lot with 184 feet of sugar sand beach and beautiful southeasterly views. It was listed at $3.995 million and sold for $3.8 million.
There were two sales on Lake Winnisquam in August. The home at 565B Laconia Road in Tilton that was listed at $849,000 sold for $810,000 after 44 days on the market. This unique 2,000-square-foot home was built in 1990 and was constructed right on the water over an existing boat house, so you literally park your boat in the basement! The home is in mint condition and has three bedrooms, three baths, an open-concept living/dining area with hardwood floors, a second-level deck with a screened porch underneath, and great views up the lake. The home sits on a 1.07-acre lot with 140 feet of frontage, a sandy beach, additional dock, and lakeside patio.
The other sale was at 85 Tucker Shore Road in Belmont. This 2,598-square-foot colonial-style home was built in 1996, but has been totally renovated. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an open-concept main level with tile and hardwood flooring, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The house sits on a level .32-acre lot with 140 feet of sandy frontage and has a new 50-foot dock. It was listed at $879,000 and sold for $825,000 after 35 days on the market.
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.