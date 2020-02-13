There were 7 Winnipesaukee waterfront properties sold in January. The average sales price came in at $1,744,875 and the median price point was $1,010,000.
The entry level sale in January was at 322 Big Barndoor Island in Alton. This 1981 vintage, 1,206 square foot cottage has four bedrooms, one and three-quarter baths, and an open concept living/dining/kitchen area with a wood stove to keep you warm on fall nights. There is a large deck off the front of the house and a nice 12- by 16-foot, screened-in porch on the side for those buggy nights. Out behind the house is a 12- by 20-foot workshop with concrete floor and air conditioning. I bet there is a beer fridge out there, too. The cottage sits on a level, 1.12-acre lot with 140 feet of frontage, a sandy beach and dock. This property was listed at $598,000 and sold for $580,000 after 136 days on the market.
The median price point sale was in Moultonborough at 68 Castle Shore Road. This 2,881 square foot contemporary home was built in 1975 and has been well maintained. The open concept main level is bright and airy with large windows, cathedral ceilings, and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. There are two guest bedrooms and a full bath on the main level, while the redwood walled master suite is by itself on the second level. Down in the walkout lower level is the requisite family room with brick hearth and wood stove, den, laundry, three quarter bath, and bonus bunkroom. There is also a two-car, gambrel-style garage that could provide additional living space above, if needed, down the road. The .91-acre lot offers spectacular westerly views of the lake and Red Hill. There is a large lakeside deck and new L-shaped dock on the 104 feet of frontage. This waterfront was listed at $1,050,000 and sold for $1,010,000 in just nine days.
The highest sale for the month was at 73 Spindle Point in Meredith. This spectacular, Adirondack-style home was just built in 2017 and has 5,994 square feet of luxurious living space. The first level has a soaring great room with Douglas Fir ceilings and exposed beams, two-story stone fireplace, and walls of windows to bring in the amazing waterfront view. The open concept chef’s kitchen and dining area ticks all the boxes with stainless Thermador appliances, wine coolers, refrigerated drawers, granite countertops, center island, wood ceiling, and a walk-in pantry. A four-season porch with a wood cathedral ceiling and exposed beams is outfitted with a gas fireplace, barbecue, and kitchen providing fantastic entertaining space. The first-floor master suite has its own gas fireplace, clawfoot tub and multi-head, custom tile shower. The second-floor guest bedrooms are all en-suites and those guests can relax in the convenient second floor family room. This home sits on a 3-acre lot with 407 feet of shorefront that has five docks and a perched beach. There is extensive hardscape including a patio with firepit and a large lawn area giving the property fabulous curb appeal from the water, or “shore-appeal.” This fine property was listed an $4.9 million and sold at asking price after 102 days on the market.
There was one sale on Winnisquam in January at 120 Sunset Drive in Belmont. The home is actually located on the canal, but it gets you out to the main lake at an affordable price. This open concept home was built in 1986 and has 992 square feet of living space with two bedrooms. The home has large windows and cathedral ceilings to make it feel open and larger. There’s a gas stove to keep you warm plus a three-season sun porch to have your morning coffee on. The one car garage and a carport provide storage and the .29-acre lot gives you 71 feet of frontage and a dock. The property was listed at $350,000 was reduced to $275,000, and sold for $265,000 after 202 days on the market.
