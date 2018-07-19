There were 845 single-family homes listed for sale as of the first of July in Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro and the Belknap County Communities. The average asking price was $728,965 and the median price point was $364,900. The current inventory level represents just under seven months' worth of inventory.
Gilmanton is well-known for its classic, well-preserved homes built in the late 1700s and 1800s when it was one of the state’s most thriving communities and educational centers. There is one home in Gilmanton that stands out from all the others that I have seen because it is a wonderful example of Greek Revival architecture. It is known as the Wight House, and it is located just south of the Four Corners on Province Road.
This amazing home was given a new life in 1999 by its current owner who not only restored and updated the original main house but added a new ell and barn, making it into a truly on-of-a-kind residence.
The home was built around 1835 by Dr. Nathan Wight. He was born in Gilead, Maine, and graduated from medical school at Bowdoin College in the spring of 1832. Later that same year, he settled in Gilmanton and started his own medical practice. He soon began teaching students, improving his knowledge, and even went abroad for a year to study at medical facilities there. He built a small medical office across the street from his home on Province Road. It is there.
The story goes that some students bullied and locked little Herman Webster Mudgett in a closet and made him touch a skeleton. That act supposedly planted an evil seed and turned Herman into the world’s first mass murderer, H.H. Holmes. Could all of those murders have been prevented if Dr. Wight had just moved to Portsmouth instead?
Dr. Wight lived in this home and practiced medicine in the community until his death in 1884, after which it was turned into a well-known summer boarding house called The Elms.
The Wight House is actually featured on the historic 1860 Smith-Peavey map of Belknap County which hung in many a courthouse in that period. If only these walls could talk … or do they? It is a very special home.
The Wight House stands out from the other period homes in town because of the exterior features that give it that Greek temple look, with classical bold but simple moldings, a porch with square columns, front entryway with sidelights, and six-over-six windows with heavy bold trim.
Inside the main and original section of the home, you find yourself in a wide grand foyer with nine-and-a-half-foot-high ceilings. The hallway is decorated with amazing stenciling and scenes by renowned artist David Wiggins. The hallway’s wide plank flooring was hand-painted in a black checkerboard style by David’s daughter.
On either side of the hallway, through massive double doors, are stunning front parlors, complete with wood-burning fireplaces, curved plaster walls, elaborately decorated hand-painted floors, and eight-foot glass doors leading to the porch, as well as to the side yards. The door and window casings also have intricate stenciling.
A formal dining room and a comfortable library complete the first floor of the original structure. Both rooms have the same eight-foot-high double-glass doors leading to the side yards and curved plaster walls.
The new ell addition to original main structure contains the kitchen and connects to the new, three-story timber-frame barn. And what an amazing kitchen it is, being some 36 feet long and 15 feet in width. There’s plenty of space for entertaining, for sure. It has a Viking gas stove and an antique wood cook stove (for whatever fits your fancy!), Sub-Zero fridge, soapstone sink, center island, a dining area with a fireplace surrounded by period cabinetry, and elaborately stenciled floors.
Just beyond the kitchen is a wonderful family room with barn-board walls, a vaulted ceiling with skylights, a fireplace, walls of windows to let the light in, and a tile floor with radiant heat.
Back at the front entry, the grand staircase leads to an upstairs hallway with beautiful floor-to-ceiling built-in book cases and four simply charming guest rooms with ample-size closets. To the rear of the home is a hallway to the new addition which contains a guest bath and office with a large master suite just beyond. A back stairway from the master suite leads back down to the kitchen for a late-night snack.
The home sits back away from the road on a 5.76-acre lot with a pond and extensive gardens. It is truly an idyllic setting fit for a Greek temple.
Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty and can be reached at 603-677-7012.
