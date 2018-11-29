There were 139 single-family home sales in October 2018 in the 14 Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sales price was $390,964, which on average was 95 percent of the asking price. The median asking price point was $265,000.
Yup. Christmas is just around the corner and it is time to think of something to give to your redneck/do-it-your-selfer/shop-rat husband, father, or boyfriend. It is not always easy to come up with the right gift for such a talented guy. That’s why I take the time and pick out some tools for you that he can surely use around the house and that can be also be used for multiple things, thereby making the gift so much more meaningful.
Take for example the Leather Tool Bags available from the Garret Wade catalog and website. These fine bags are made right here in the US of A and can carry all the tools he needs for doing chores around the house for you. This 15” x 7” x 7” bag is made from genuine buffalo hide with cowhide straps fastened with copper rivets. This bag is so nice he can use it to take lunch to work or you can use it for a purse if he’ll let ya. Only $99.85 for such a versatile gift! If you don’t get their catalog, check out www.garrettwade.com.
Another thing he will surely like from Garrett Wade is the Long-Handled Slash Hook. This heavy-duty tool is for reclaiming your land from overgrown brush and weeds. It has a 31” long ash handle and a 10 ½” hooked double-edge bade. It looks a lot like a really dangerous field hockey stick. It’ll make short work of clearing bramble, brush, and weeds along your property line. It would also appear to be a great home defense weapon. I sure wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of the swing. At $99.95, it will be a gift that will truly bring out the redneck joy in him.
I know when I am working in the shop that I am always in need of something to put something on so I can do something to it. I also know that when people come over for the holidays that finding enough table space for everyone to eat can be a problem. That can lead to eating in shifts which actually can be a really good idea when families have members of opposing political views. The Pegasus Workstation by Worx is a sawhorse and a worktable for the shop ... but in my mind it can be a TV tray or a place for the snowflakes or right-wing fanatics to chow down. You definitely should have at least two of these babies. It has built-in channels for two 18-inch quick-clamps and four slots for holding down whatever you are working on. The table is 31” x 25” and can hold up to 300 pounds, and as a sawhorse it can hold about 1,000 pounds. Either way, Aunt Edna won’t collapse it.
When I was little, I remember going to Grandma’s house. It seemed like she was always in the kitchen baking something on the wood cook stove. She also always had her apron on. Whatever happened to aprons? Well, the Duluth Trading Company makes the "best damn bib apron there is!" Their words, not mine. It even has suspenders with side clips to secure it instead of the usual tie strings that always come undone. Maybe that’s why no one uses aprons anymore? This fine piece of clothing is made from 13-ounce Fire Hose cotton material with a stain-repellent treatment to keep it looking new. There are two deep pockets on each side and a three-slot chest pocket. It seems to me that this would work in the kitchen equally as well when you ain’t fixin’ something out in the shop. It doesn’t have that wonderful floral pattern Grandma had, but at $39.95 I think it is darn pretty anyway.
Another great little item for the shop offered at the Duluth Trading Company is Dr Klick’s Kit. This unusual kit contains seven stainless steel picks and four stainless steel tweezers of various configurations in a polyester zippered pouch. They are based on actual dentist tools and are perfect for cleaning out small crevasses, removing o-rings, and fishing little things out of other little things that you can’t get your fat fingers into. Of course, you could use them to clean your better half’s teeth if you had a mind to. You could probably save some money, but I highly discourage going down that road. My niece is going to dental hygienist school next year, so I might just get her a set to practice with. At $29.99, it seems like a pretty good deal. I guarantee Mr. Fix-It will use them more than you might think!
The last thing on my list of “must-have” items that have multiple uses really has only one use that I can think of and that’s climbing up on something. I guess you could count climbing back down, though? This wonderful gift is called an Xtend + Climb ladder and it is something that many of the home inspectors use. It is an aluminum telescoping ladder that collapses down for easy storage or transportation in the back or your vehicle. It comes in various sizes, but their Model 775 is 12.5 feet tall and retracts down to just 32 inches. It’s perfect for outdoor chores like painting, cleaning windows, or clearing out gutters, but what I like is that can also be easily be moved around inside the home without knocking stuff over like you do with a standard 12-foot ladder. This ladder sells for $179.99 on their website but they are also available at Walmart and Home Depot, as well as local hardware stores and Sherwin Williams Paint stores.
So there you have it. Perfect redneck/do-it-your-selfer/shop-rat gifts. Throw in some Duct Tape, WD-40, camouflage underwear, and an autographed picture of Daisy Duke and you have made his holiday!
