Rates vary widely

Rates vary widely across lenders, and it’s always wise to compare rates regularly. (Courtesy photo)

This past week, we saw an increase in mortgage rates following a rise in bond yields driven by investors' concerns that high interest rates and inflation will linger longer than expected. On Friday, the current average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.57%; for refinance loans, the average rate amounted to 7.8%. Effectively, mortgage rates have hit their highest point in nearly 23 years, according to bankrate.com. Obviously, rates vary widely across lenders, and it’s always wise to compare rates regularly.

On a national level, this increase is the highest since December 2000, which has brought mortgage applications to a 28-year low, as reported by The Mortgage Bankers Association. Keep in mind the lowest 30-year fixed-rate ever was 2.65% in January of 2021, likely due to the effect of COVID-19. However, when you look at today's rate, it certainly is not good news for consumers looking to enter the late summer housing market. When I look around the Lakes Region and talk with many Realtors, the consensus is that higher rates are hitting potential buyers hard, especially after the pandemic inflated the local prices in the housing market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.