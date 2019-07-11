There were 17 Winnipesaukee waterfront properties sold in June. The average sales price came in at $1,268,647 and the median price stood at $1,117,000. That brings the total number of sales for the first half of this year to 64, at an average price of $1,498,796 and a median price of $1,062,000. That total is up a bit from the first half of 2019 when we had 53 sales at an average of $1,192,533.
The entry-level sale for the month was at 11 Chase Island in Tuftonboro. This home is a 725-square-foot chalet/A-Frame that was built in 1973. It has an open-concept living and dining area, a galley kitchen, two bedrooms, and a loft sleeping area. It was billed as needing some “TLC.” There’s a large deck to sit on and enjoy the westerly views and sunsets. The cottage sits on a half-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage, with a seasonal dock and boat lift. The property was listed at $349,000 and went under agreement at $325,000 in just five days.
The median price-point sale was at 69 Sawmill Brook Road in Alton. This 2005 vintage contemporary home has 1,875 square feet of like-new living space. It has an open-concept main level with a chef’s kitchen featuring stainless appliances, including a Wolfe Range, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and bamboo flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The great room has a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows to bring in the great westerly views and sunsets and a fieldstone gas fireplace for chilly winter evenings. The large master suite with its own private balcony, along with two guest bedrooms, are on the second and third levels. For outside entertaining, there is a wonderful screened-in porch, large patios, and a stone walkway leading down to 100 feet of sandy-bottom shorefront and a u-shaped dock. There are attached and detached two-car garages so there is plenty of room for all the toys. This property was listed at $1,099,000 and went under agreement above the asking price at $1,117,000 in just eight days.
The highest sale for the month was at 116 and 142 Hopewell Road in Alton. This property is an 18,547-square-foot, 25-room, seven-bedroom, 13-bath estate on seven acres of land with 861 feet of frontage. Also sold with the waterfront home is a post-and-beam barn with a 41 x 77-foot great room, two-bedroom suites, living room and kitchen. This property is the remaining half of the Bahre family compound and it goes without saying that the home and grounds are impeccable and of the highest possible quality. The home has four-bedroom suites, eight fireplaces, a gym, movie theater, paneled library, and a secret hidden room to hide your gold in. Outside is an infinity pool with a waterfall, a swim-in grotto with a hot tub and bath, an amphitheater, tennis courts, sandy beaches and a two-bay stone boathouse. This home was listed originally in 2014 for a cool $24 million and went through several price reductions. It was re-listed this March at $7.9 million and sold for $5.3 million.
Over on Winnisquam, there were two sales in June. The property at 2 Mohawk Island and the mainland access lot at 873 Laconia Road found a new owner. The 1.2-acre island property has a charming 1920s vintage five-bedroom cottage. It has been updated with all the modern amenities, yet retains the feeling of the original lake cottage with its natural woodwork, wood ceilings, the requisite screened porch, and fireplace with a wood stove insert. This property was listed last year at $549,000, reduced this year to $499,000, and sold for $475,000. This is a beautiful place to get away from it all!
The other sale on Winnisquam was at 35 Lower Smith Road. This 2,726-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home was built in 1900 and retained many original features such as built-ins and natural woodwork. It has a new roof, furnace, electrical panel, and dock. It sits on a level half-acre lot with 90 feet of sandy-bottom frontage and broad views. The property was originally listed at $925,000, was reduced to $749,000, and sold for $751,000 after 169 days on the market.
