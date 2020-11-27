All of us celebrated Thanksgiving this past week and it was a time for all of us to reflect on the good things we are thankful for. Yes, 2020 has been a difficult year; however, we are fortunate to be living in the Lakes Region and New Hampshire. We are lucky that New Hampshire is the 4th lowest state in the country in terms of COVID19 cases reported per 100,000 since January 21, 2020. However, with recent surges in new cases, it is not a time to celebrate. We must remain vigilant.
In the interim, while we are social distancing, wearing masks, and trying to self isolate, we are living in a truly special place. Here’s why:
• Looking for a region to self-isolate? Over 87% of the land in New Hampshire is covered by forest, making New Hampshire the second most forested state in the country.
• Like to hike or ski? New Hampshire has 760,000 acres of national forest, 2,000 miles of mountain hiking trails with 48 peaks over 4,000 ft in elevation, and has over 30 major ski touring centers and downhill ski resorts.
• Like fishing and recreation? How about 40,000 miles of rivers and streams.
• Like water sports, boating, and kayaking? New Hampshire’s 1,300 lakes and ponds provide an endless supply of water recreation with 72 square miles of water on Lake Winnipesaukee alone. Squam Lake, Lake Winnisquam, Newfound, Wentworth, Ossipee, and Merrymeeting Lake are other big gems nearby. The Lakes Region is a kaleidoscope of crystal clear blue water!
• Like golf? The Lakes Region alone has a wide variety of 20 individual golf courses to choose from within close proximity.
• What about the seacoast? The Lakes Region is only one hour from New Hampshire’s seacoast and one hour twenty minutes to Maine’s beaches.
• Culture and environment? The 8,000 seat Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Inter-Lakes Summer Theater, upcoming Colonial Theater, Soulfest & other venues offer great shows. Over 49 brand name outlet stores at Tanger Outlets with no sales tax. Add in the Classic Pond Hockey Tournament in Meredith, the Ice Fishing Derby, craft fairs, and tons of restaurants and pubs to savor.
• Scenic Drives? The lakes and mountains region are renowned for its winding scenic roads and brilliant vistas meandering through classic small villages.
• New Hampshire has been ranked America’s Most Livable State 8 times since 2004.
• New Hampshire was also chosen as the number one state for retirement by moneyrates.com.
• The Lake Winnipesaukee area was rated the number one retirement place in the country under the category of “leisure living for recreational and cultural opportunities” by MacMillan Travel’s Fifth Edition of Retirement Places Rates.
• According to USA News and World Reports, New Hampshire is ranked the # 2 Best State in the USA for 2019.
• New Hampshire was ranked the #3 state in the country for healthy living.
• New Hampshire has the lowest poverty rate in the country per the U.S. Census Bureau.
• New Hampshire was rated the “best state in the USA to raise children” by the Nat’l Kids Count Survey.
• New Hampshire was rated the best state to raise children, according to a report published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
• In 2017, U.S. News and World Report ranked New Hampshire as the number one state in the nation for Pre-K through 12 education.
There are so many reasons to live in the Lakes Region and New Hampshire. Most importantly, we have a real sense of community, and it is a hard place to beat. I am sincerely thankful to live in a state and region whose beauty is so breathtaking that it draws millions of tourists each year. All of us will get through these difficult times and I firmly believe the real estate market will be vibrant. Many individuals, couples, and families will be considering our wonderful Lakes Region and State of New Hampshire in the future as a desirable place to live and recreate. We are living in a special place!
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at (603) 279-7046. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
