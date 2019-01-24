WOLFEBORO — Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty, based out of Southern Maine, has sold its exclusive listing at 144 Springfield Point Road for $8.75 million, making it the second-largest sale ever in the state of New Hampshire, as reported by the New England Real Estate Network Multiple Listing Service, only surpassed by the previous sale of the same property in 2014. It was offered at $10,888,000.
“We are proud to have been selected to bring our experience in marketing luxury homes by the sellers because of our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty. We specialize in the marketing and sale of fine property, connecting buyers and sellers in our local markets as well as across the country and around the world,” said Linda Briggs, broker/owner of Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty.
“The marketing of this special property was a combination of online and print marketing developed to expose the home to the largest audience of buyers,” Briggs said.
Built in 2006, StoneRich sits majestically inside a protected cove in the oldest summer resort town in the United States. The estate boasts spectacular views of the lake and Harmony Island, as well as the ski slopes of Gunstock Mountain Resort. There is 600 feet of lake frontage, an elevated beach, four-slip boat dock, a three-bay mahogany boathouse with boat lifts, a 36x50 two-story barn, and an FAA-approved heliport. Inside the bluestone courtyard entrance is a 30’ stone living room fireplace, sauna, 15-seat movie theatre, wine cellar, 4 story curved staircase, a separate guest wing, and a great deal more. StoneRich is one of the most valuable properties in the state, alongside other homes on New Hampshire’s largest lake.
