Long bay

A bird's eye view of Long Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. (Courtesy photo)

When construction started in 1981, Laconia’s South Down Farm offered a picturesque setting for condominium homes. Located at the former 126-acre “Taylor Farm.”The original planned community had some marketing flaws, and the project stalled. I was brought in by the bank that financed the original community to sell the remaining five or six units at the Fells Condominium located in a field off of Parade Road. After we sold those original units, the original developer stepped out of the project; it was then that L. John Davidson arrived in July of 1983; South Down was dead in the water and in trouble financially. Enter Davidson, a true visionary who comes up with a completely new waterfront concept plan geared to the vacation home market to give the stalled project new credibility. He then acquired multiple adjoining parcels and almost a mile of shorefront on Paugus Bay. The name was then changed to “South Down Shores” then carried forward to “Long Bay,” its sister community, and the rest is history.

Today, 40 years later, South Down Shores and Long Bay encompass over 360 acres with almost 1 mile of shorefront on Lake Winnipesaukee. I am extremely proud of what our company has accomplished in sales over this 40-year period. These private, gated communities feature multiple unique villages and single-family homes of many architectural styles. A huge investment in infrastructure for roads, city water/sewer, and underground utilities was made. Davidson created a private yacht club for boats complete with boat slips, boat racks, and a forklift launch area with multiple sandy beaches and breakwaters. Throughout South Down and Long Bay, he crafted a series of beautifully landscaped ponds, community buildings, walking trails, and an immense waterfront greenbelt common area along the entire shoreline for all residents to enjoy.

