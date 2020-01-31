MEREDITH — Chris Kelly, Owner/Broker of RE/MAX Bayside announced that out of more than 2,760 RE/MAX agents in New England, Scott Knowles ranked third in New Hampshire and 16th in New England in closed sales for November 2019.
Knowles has been working in the real estate industry for over 20 years and has been with RE/MAX Bayside since 2009. “I’m committed to helping my clients and consumers find the property that’s right for them," Knowles said. "And I’m honored to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team."
Knowles is an active part of our community, supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Central NH and the Make a Wish Foundation.
