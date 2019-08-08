MEREDITH — RE/MAX International has announced that Scott Knowles of RE/MAX Bayside placed eighth in New Hampshire in closed sales for the first half of 2019, and in the top 75 for sales closed by an individual agent in New England. There are more than 2,770 RE/MAX agents in New England.
Knowles has been working in the real estate industry for more than 20 years and has been with RE/MAX Bayside since 2009.
“I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the property that’s right for them," Knowles said. "It’s an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team.”
Knowles also is a member of the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire and a supporter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
