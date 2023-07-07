Closed sales for the first six months of 2023 have been impressive at Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia. According to Chris Roche, the firm’s sales volume to date is $70 million with 142 transaction sides. This volume exceeded the first six months of 2022 at $66.2 million with 133 transaction sides.
Roche indicated, “2022 recorded the highest sales volume in our company’s 30-year history at $181 million, and so far, we are on track to reach a similar volume by year’s end. What really impresses me is that our volume is up 5% in a difficult market when generally, volumes are down considerably statewide. We have been very fortunate and attribute the strong sales to our dedicated real estate professionals and our hardworking administrative and marketing staff.”
The firm is also pleased to announce that all of the luxury condominium homes at Lakeside on Paugus Bay have been sold. Joe MacDonald of Roche Realty Group commented, “It is amazing to see this beautiful community completed and sold out. It has been a real pleasure working with the developer, DHB Homes, Inc., and all the wonderful people who purchased at Lakeside. The comments have been exceptional, from the quality of the build out, to the beautifully landscaped grounds, spectacular beach, and blazing westerly sunsets. The luxury homes range in size from 2,040 square feet to 3,400 square feet, with a detached two-car garage, expansive balconies and direct elevator access to each unit. This creates a real high-end experience in the Lakes Region.”
Roche Realty Group, Inc. currently has two resales available for purchase. Both units are brand new. One is a penthouse unit and the other is on the third floor with amazing views. To view these properties, check out MLS numbers 4953162 and 4939101.
All of us at Roche Realty Group would like to take a moment to thank everyone who voted for us in this year’s “Best of the Lakes Region.” We are pleased to announce that we were voted Gold for “Best Real Estate Company” for the fifth year in a row, Gold for “Best Commercial Real Estate Brokerage” for the fourth year in a row and Silver for “Best Luxury Real Estate Company” for both years that this category has been offered.
Frank Roche, a 46-year veteran of Lakes Region Real Estate commented, “Commercial sales was another sector in which we saw increased activity and sales volume, in addition to waterfront and water access properties. I have been very fortunate that my son, Chris Roche, and daughter, Heather West, have been very actively involved in moving the firm forward to the next level and into the future. My son and daughter have been primarily responsible for the marketing innovation and technology advancements the firm has achieved over the last decade. Chris has stepped into the role as the managing broker, as well as creating all our photography, videos, 3D tours, and drone photography. Heather oversees the marketing division of the firm with an emphasis on print, digital, magazines, web design, and search engine optimization, and oversees the administrative/support staff.”
“The key is teamwork; our office manager Christina Day is amazing at overseeing all of the moving parts, Zina Hart pulls together all of the social media and advertising like clockwork, and Kat Ayer coordinates the listing paperwork, technology and computer programs.”
As a family-owned, local, independent real estate firm, we have always strived to be a trusted name in the Lakes Region for decades, and we are very fortunate to have closed over 10,000 transaction sides throughout New Hampshire.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Data was pulled from NEREN on June 30 and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
