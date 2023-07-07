Roche RE

Closed sales for the first six months of 2023 have been impressive at Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia. According to Chris Roche, the firm’s sales volume to date is $70 million with 142 transaction sides. This volume exceeded the first six months of 2022 at $66.2 million with 133 transaction sides.

Roche indicated, “2022 recorded the highest sales volume in our company’s 30-year history at $181 million, and so far, we are on track to reach a similar volume by year’s end. What really impresses me is that our volume is up 5% in a difficult market when generally, volumes are down considerably statewide. We have been very fortunate and attribute the strong sales to our dedicated real estate professionals and our hardworking administrative and marketing staff.”

