MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc., with offices in Meredith and Laconia, reported that the firm produced a sales volume of $121,625,552 for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2018. The number represents 451 transaction sides.
The company averaged $2.3 million in sales volume per week during 2018. The average selling price was $269,680.
Roche said, “I attribute this solid year in sales to our dedicated real estate professionals and our hardworking administrative and marketing staff. Their commitment to superior service, day in and day out, certainly made things happen."
The firm also announced that it has invested in Matterport® technology to better showcase its listings. With an interactive 3D tour, users can navigate through the rooms of the home in high definition, getting an accurate picture of the home's layout.
Roche said the Lakes Region can be a challenging area to market, as a large percentage of buyers are from out of state. Often, buyers’ schedules do not permit them to drive to the Lakes Region to view a home they are interested in seeing.
"Matterport® is a game-changer, providing buyers with a greater sense that the house is the right fit for their needs," Roche said, "It's similar to the amazing technology behind Google Street View, except people can tour the inside of a home."
To see an example of Roche Realty Group's Matterport® tours, to to tinyurl.com/ycwrez5l.
The firm also has been working with a drone photography company, creating aerial videos and high-definition photos of properties and their surrounding views. Roche Realty Group shares the videos of various Lakes Region communities, attractions, towns, and water bodies through social media (www.facebook.com/RocheRealty).
Roche Realty Group has invested heavily to ensure optimum national and international internet exposure for its clients. The company's affiliation with Luxury Real Estate and LuxuryHomes.com adds to its global reach.
Over the past two years, the firm has made significant improvements to its website, as well. Roche said, "On www.rocherealty.com, we have upgraded our search capabilities for website visitors with new map-based and gallery view searches, additional property features, improved photo galleries, similar property suggestions, and more. People who register on the site (for free) can save their searches, sign up for listing email alerts, and get notified like the pros when a property that meets their search criteria comes on the market. Our informative blogs provide a wealth of information about the Lakes Region and the real estate market."
Frank Roche has been selling Lakes Region real estate for 42 years. He said, “I’m proud that Roche Realty Group has continued to maintain a group of very knowledgeable and experienced Realtors. I’m particularly proud that our firm has grown consistently on its own, unaffiliated with any national franchises. We are, at our core, a local, family-owned and independent firm. Today, we are one of the largest, volume-wise, in the entire state of New Hampshire.”
Since 1997, Roche Realty Group has sold more than $2,073,076,815 of New Hampshire properties involving 7,653 transaction sides and has ranked in the top 10 real estate firms in New Hampshire out of 2,354 firms statewide reporting sales during that 21-year period.
Statistics obtained from NNEREN’s Firm Market Share Report covering the period of 1/1/1997 – 12/31/2018 for all real estate firms in NH.
