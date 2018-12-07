TILTON — It was a bright, sunny day at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Tilton for the brand new Highland Ridge residential community in the Lakes Region. The breathtaking 50-acre setting offers beautiful sunrise views of the forested hillside beyond. It is on this captivating site that 24 EnergyStar-certified homes will be built, providing a nice selection of single-level contemporary ranches, capes, and colonials, each with an attached two-car garage.
The developer of this new community, Kevin LaCasse, has a broad range of development experience, new construction, and property management throughout the Lakes Region. Kevin commented, “I am very excited to bring some fresh new ideas in construction to this unique location. We have put together a team that understands what the consumer is looking for, offering top-quality energy-efficient construction with modern open-concept floor plans, 12-foot coffered ceilings, vaulted ceilings, and ample light beaming through. There has been a demand for new construction product in the area, and we felt we would step up and offer a product we could be very proud of. Most of the product in the surrounding areas are aging, and relative to Southern New Hampshire and the Seacoast, our region has not seen many new communities being launched.”
Roche Realty Group, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has been appointed the exclusive marketing firm. According to Joe Macdonald and Jeremy Avery, the exclusive listing agents at Roche Realty Group, “We are so pleased to see that things have moved forward so quickly. Kevin LaCasse has done a remarkable job in constructing the infrastructure and putting all the dominos in place. We already have two of the houses, and we are moving forward with many different designs. We had some great experience marketing 'Natures View' in Laconia with over 54 homes and at Willow Pond in Long Bay. Both of those communities were very successful, where we attracted a good variety of semi-retired couples, second homeowners and primary homeowners, who were looking to scale down their housing needs with more up-to-date amenities, maintenance-free living, with spacious master bedroom suites on the first floor.”
The eclectic mix of ranches, capes, and colonial styles offers affordable options for many different needs and budgets. The efficient homes feature three bedrooms, two and a half baths, spacious modern kitchens, farmer's porch, first-floor laundry, first-floor master suite, with direct entry into the attached garage. Each home includes a full basement, with many offering sun-filled walk-outs for future expansion. Many of the homebuyers will enjoy the optional sunrooms.
The homes range in size from 1,377 square feet to 2,032 square feet. The capes offer attractive dining room bump outs, with handsome dormers in the cathedral living room, which brings in even more light into the open-concept home.
Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, remarked that the new Highland Ridge community perfectly fits the prototype of quality housing that consumers are looking for in today’s market.
“Our sales at three other similar communities were exceptionally strong; the Lakes Region has attracted so many couples looking to semi-retire. Many of them start with small second homes and then decide to put down their roots and scale down their housing needs in a more efficient new construction home, which will have fewer maintenance worries down the road.”
Jeremy Avery and Joe Macdonald said, “The prices start at $299,000, with only 24 homes on 50 acres. The feeling of creating a community, a neighborhood of new friends, with varying backgrounds and lifestyles, is very special to us.”
