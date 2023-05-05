Scams

Real estate scams are just another branch of a very serious problem that has been infiltrating our daily lives to be aware of. (Courtesy photo)

One of my Realtors received a call today from a gentleman purporting to be the owner of property in Laconia and requested to list his property for sale. My agent researched the property extensively and provided a price recommendation based on a comparative market analysis. The individual approved of the evaluation and indicated he wanted it listed prior to the weekend, so my sales associate prepared documents and sent them through DocuSign for him and his wife to sign. Fortunately, my agent was very astute and experienced and noticed that his wife's email address showed a middle name that started with the letter E when on the deed research she had completed indicated it was an M. That was her first red flag.

The individual then told her he didn't want a sign on the property because he didn't want friends and family to come at him for money, which was her second red flag.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.