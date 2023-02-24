homes for sale

In New Hampshire, there currently are only 887 single-family homes for sale. (Courtesy photo)

I’ve been pulling up some current research on the real estate market on a national, statewide and Lakes Region level. Here are some of the trend lines to follow:

• USA home sales have posted the 12th-straight monthly decline as house price inflation cools slowly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.