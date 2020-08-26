MEREDITH — Scott Knowles and Ron Talon of RE/MAX Bayside have been named as top agents in New England for the month of July 2020, according to RE/MAX International.
Scott Knowles has been recognized as being ranked 29th, while Ron Talon has been recognized as being ranked 36th, out of more than 2,700 agents throughout New England.
Knowles has been working in the real estate industry for more than eighteen years and has been with RE/MAX Bayside since 2009. “Hard work, loving what you do and loving the area you’re trying to sell are the secrets to my success”, said Scott.
Ron has over 16 years of experience selling residential and commercial real estate in New Hampshire. Ron states, “I pride myself on putting your goals and requirements first, and offering the highest level of honesty, integrity and attention to detail.
Scott and Ron are integral members of the RE/MAX Bayside team and are more than deserving of this very prestigious recognition. “We are extremely proud to be affiliated with these individuals and all or our dedicated agents”, said Chris Kelly, Broker/Owner.
