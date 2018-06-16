By Jason Robie
O.K. To be completely honest, I just wanted to use that word in an article title. As much as I enjoy droning on about reducing clutter and being more organized, that’s not what we’re about today. We won’t even be talking about all the benefits of a de-cluttered kitchen for sellers and for your own sanity. Today we’ll assume that your cabinets are, in fact, a cacophony and we’ll cover a few ways to quiet the noise a bit and get you more control.
We have all spent time in a “new-to-us” kitchen. Whether visiting friends or relatives, crashing at an Air BnB or even just that first morning in your new apartment, condo or home. It is challenging to get your bearings, know where to find all the necessary ingredients and utensils and even be confident that you will have everything you need to create your culinary masterpiece. Even in our own familiar kitchens, it can be challenging to find everything we need if there’s a lack of order, logic or even convenience to the space. Let’s explore a few easy ways to make your kitchen a more efficient and user-friendly place to be.
Before you tackle this project, get yourself a little better prepared. Have a box handy for those items you find tucked in the back of your “junk drawer” that truly belong at the thrift store. I also recommend having a couple screwdrivers, a pair of pliers and even a small hammer handy. You are going to be in “fix-it” mode, so why not be ready for any loose knobs, exposed staples or nails or even a spider (hence the hammer!). You are in the kitchen, so arm yourself with some of those cleaning supplies under the sink. There’s no reason to pull everything apart and waste that opportunity for a good deep clean.
Before you start ripping apart your cabinets, open all of them up and reassess your layout. If you’ve ever designed a kitchen before, they always talk about the “triangle.” This is the “path” between the sink, stove and fridge. Review your cabinets in relation to this path and see if there are smarter, more efficient ways you can organize the storage. Should the plates be closer to the dining room? Are the pots and pans handy if you are standing at the stove? Are the drinking glasses next to the fridge? The beauty (and fun!) of this process is that you get to rearrange the space according to how you use it.
“When folks first move into a new space I encourage them to not spend a whole lot of time organizing the kitchen,” said Badger Realty agent Peter Pietz. “Until you live and work in that home for a few weeks, it is very hard to know how the flow will work. It’s better to just get the space functional at first and then reorganize once your personal patterns are set,” he continued.
Another opportunity you have with this project (in most cases) is to adjust the layout of the shelves in the cabinets. Once you determine that the glasses and mugs should be in a certain cabinet, adjust the height of those shelves to match the height of the items going into it. If you have kids, you obviously need to take their height into consideration as well in order to make the space work well for them. You may even find that you have room for additional shelves if you aren’t stacking things unnecessarily high. This makes for a more convenient (and safer) environment for all of your cooking needs.
Lastly, don’t be afraid to get creative and have some fun. I enjoy making my own pottery items so, for me, having my plate, bowl and mug in the most accessible place in the cabinet is very important. Not only do I get to see my creations every time I open the door, I also get to use them for nearly every meal and having them in that convenient location just makes sense. If you have a favorite mug, bowl or pepper grinder that brings you some level of joy, don’t hide it in the back of the pantry. Give it a prominent place so you can enjoy it every day.
We all spend a significant amount of time in the kitchen. I encourage you to carve out a few hours this weekend and make your kitchen a more convenient and efficient area. Once you get used to the new locations of everything, I’m confident you will appreciate the new layout and be motivated to attack that pantry next!
