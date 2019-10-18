CENTER HARBOR — New Hampshire Fine Properties has joined Coldwell Banker’s location at 32 Whittier Highway.
Initially formed in 2017 by agents Lisa Hurley and Trish Conley, Andrea Bonner joined the team, bringing their combined experience to 18 years.
Hurley, who lives in New Hampton, has many designations, including GRI (Graduate of the Real Estate Institute) and CBR (Certified Buyers Representative). She also serves on the Lakes Region Board of Realtors Scholarship Committee, Grievance Committee, and Education Committee. Hurley also volunteers at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home in Tilton, visiting residents with her dog, Molly, for pet therapy.
Conley has been active in her hometown of Moultonborough for many years and served as a past president and current member of the Moultonborough Women's Club. She also volunteers with the Interlakes Community Caregivers, supporting their website.
Bonner has been active in her hometown of Wolfeboro and currently serves on the Lakes Region Newcomers Club Board.
The newest member of the team is Alison (Clymer) Speltz, who grew up in Meredith. She is a newly licensed agent who also has a dog-walking and pet-sitting business. Speltz is the creator of the Facebook group The Meredith Town Crier as a service to the Meredith community.
The team has helped to sponsor various area golf tournaments, including Habitat for Humanity, Building Dreams for Marines, and most recently the Local Firefighters Golf Tournament at Ridgewood Country Club.
To reach any of these new Coldwell Banker Sales Associates, call 603-253-4345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.