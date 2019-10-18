HOLDERNESS — The owners of the White Oak Motel and Lakefront Cottages, located on White Oak Pond, recently sold the property through Steve Baker of Roche Realty Group in Meredith.
John and Carol McHugh had operated the popular resort for 42 years. It includes an eight-unit motel, 17 housekeeping cottages, a three-bedroom owner's residence, and a swimming pool. With 7.9 acres, the property has 347 feet of shorefront on White Oak Pond with a large sandy beach and dock. The McHughs initially purchased the property from Frank Roche.
The real estate firm did not disclose the buyer's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.